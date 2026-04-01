Disney+ ANZ announce new ad-supported subscription plan

If you’ve been holding out on a Disney+ subscription, this one’s for you.

The streaming platform has just announced it’ll soon introduce an ad-supported subscription plan at a reduced price for users in Australia and New Zealand.

The plan will be titled ‘Standard with Ads’, and will have all the same bells and whistles as ‘Standard’ but won’t allow downloads and, of course, will feature ads throughout whatever it is youre watching.

It’s been put in place to offer consumers “more choice, flexibility and value” for their streaming needs.

The price point will be “attractive” (their words not ours), which you would kind of hope for considering the standard and premium packages go for $15.99 and $20.99 a month, respectively.

Senior VP and Managing Director of the Walt Disney Company ANZ, Kylie Watson-Wheeler said: “for the first time, advertisers and partners will have the opportunity to connect with our general entertainment audiences who choose ads as part of the world-class films and TV series they enjoy from us.”

Right now, fans can enjoy content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and ESPN – from blockbuster movies to brand-new Original series to live sports.

Something for everyone!

Disney’s also assuring helicopter parents there’ll be robust parental controls so the littlies won’t accidentally encounter PG13 content.

Fingers crossed what happens at Disney+ doesn’t stay at Disney+, and a bunch of other streaming platforms follow suit.

A few extra ads a month adds up to a few extra coffees out. Just saying.