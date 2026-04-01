Lambrini Girls share new track ‘Cult of Celebrity’

The British punk pair is back, and they’re not being subtle about it.

Lambrini Girls have returned with their first new music since 2025’s album Who Let the Dogs Out.

The track, ‘Cult of Celebrity’ takes deliberate, very literal aim at the elite class.

Lambrini Girls, Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira, tune us into the dark truth of fame.

The music video for the new track, directed by Harv Frost sends their message home.

The pair criticise the hypocritical elite class for not only selling their souls to the devil, but actually being “the devil incarnate, baby eating, pedos.”

“If your name’s on the list, just say you saw nothing,” the lyrics are all too relevant.

The track and video show no concern for veiling their message, and headlines of late make it clear that the duo had no room for subtlety in the writing room.

Lambrini Girls have been making music and touring together for seven years.

This year, the duo are set to continue touring, bringing their signature, high energy show across Europe and the US, and ‘Cult of celebrity’ is sure to be an intensely rowdy highlight of these upcoming shows.