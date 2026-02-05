Finneas’ fiery defense of Billie’s Grammy Speech: “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files”

You tell ’em, Finneas.

In a searing defense of his sister, Finneas fired back at critics of Billie Eilish’s politically charged Grammy speech.

After Eilish used her Song of the Year win to declare “fuck ICE” and state “no one is illegal on stolen land,” the songwriter took to social media, targeting “very powerful old white men” expressing outrage.

“We can literally see your names in the Epstein files,” he wrote.

His rebuke amplifies a moment where the awards ceremony became a platform for protest, as artists like Bad Bunny also used their stage time to call for immigration reform and lead with messages of defiant love over hatred.