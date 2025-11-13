“Pathetic Coward”: Billie Eilish unleashes on Elon Musk over Extreme Wealth

Challenging the wealth gap, one post at a time.

Billie Eilish has launched a blistering critique against Elon Musk, branding the billionaire a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward” in a stark Instagram post.

This incendiary comment caps a series of stories she shared from the advocacy group My Voice My Choice, which highlighted Musk’s wealth and proposed philanthropic avenues for his fortune.

The posts referenced a disputed claim that Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, a notion stemming from a recently approved, but highly ambitious, Tesla compensation package.

While the $1 trillion payout hinges on nearly impossible market milestones, Eilish’s core message cuts through the financial nuance: a fierce condemnation of ultra-wealthy hoarding.

This isn’t an isolated outburst. Just weeks ago, she used the WSJ Innovator Awards stage to challenge billionaire philanthropy, a principle she practices herself, having raised over $11.5 million for charity on her current tour.

Musk has, for now, remained uncharacteristically silent.