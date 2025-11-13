[gtranslate]
“Pathetic Coward”: Billie Eilish unleashes on Elon Musk over Extreme Wealth

by Alex Cooper

Challenging the wealth gap, one post at a time.

Billie Eilish has launched a blistering critique against Elon Musk, branding the billionaire a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward” in a stark Instagram post.

This incendiary comment caps a series of stories she shared from the advocacy group My Voice My Choice, which highlighted Musk’s wealth and proposed philanthropic avenues for his fortune.

billie eilish body shamers

The posts referenced a disputed claim that Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, a notion stemming from a recently approved, but highly ambitious, Tesla compensation package.

While the $1 trillion payout hinges on nearly impossible market milestones, Eilish’s core message cuts through the financial nuance: a fierce condemnation of ultra-wealthy hoarding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Voice, My Choice (@myvoicemychoiceorg)

This isn’t an isolated outburst. Just weeks ago, she used the WSJ Innovator Awards stage to challenge billionaire philanthropy, a principle she practices herself, having raised over $11.5 million for charity on her current tour.

Musk has, for now, remained uncharacteristically silent.

