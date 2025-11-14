David Coverdale hangs up the mic, Announces Retirement

From Deep Purple to solo flight, a legendary career concludes.

The final curtain has fallen for a rock and roll icon. David Coverdale, the powerhouse voice behind Whitesnake and a former frontman of Deep Purple, has officially announced his retirement.

In a heartfelt video message, the 72-year-old singer declared it was time to “hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes,” citing the last few years as a clear signal that his journey has reached its end.

Coverdale’s career, spanning over five decades, peaked in the MTV-driven glory of 1987 with anthems like ‘Here I Go Again.’

His soulful, gritty vocals defined an era of hard rock, first with Deep Purple on classics like ‘Burn’ and later as the enduring force of Whitesnake.

While health issues forced the cancellation of a planned farewell tour in 2022, his decision now makes it official, closing a legendary chapter in music history and leaving fans with a lifetime of rock anthems.