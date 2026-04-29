Here’s how Yours and Owls festival will look a bit different this year

Yours and Owls have unveiled a new site for the 2026 festival.

The festival will be held on October 3-4.

Day one will see their return to Flagstaff Hill in Wollongong.

But in a fresh new format, day two will see the festival take on the city.

They’ll be transforming the Wollongong CBD into a brand new festival site.

Here’s what they had to say:

“Music will spill out of every nook and cranny in the city centre, we are talking closed off streets, big and small venues, music filling the air in plain sight, with hidden away, waiting to be discovered around every corner as you wander through the laneways and streets, popping in and out, up and round at your leisure.”

This is all in a bid to retain the viability of the festival.

It’ll help keep Yours and Owls affordable and accessible for more people.

Don’t worry, you’re still going to get those big names that you’re used to on the lineup.

But this year, the change aims to keep the element of discovery in the culture of the festival, with smaller, undiscovered bands taking up the city stage, “at a price you can afford.”