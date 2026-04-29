Alex G just dropped two new tracks on his personal Youtube 

Alex G remembered his YouTube password.

The indie powerhouse released his tenth studio album, Headlights, last year – his first on major label RCA.

But it’s times like these, when he posts album outtakes to his personal YouTube account, that he reminds his fans that he still knows how to keep it DIY.

Alex just dropped two songs in one day – both on his small personal YouTube account that only the most cult of his listeners follow.

This is what he is beloved for by his fanbase who know every unreleased track and deep cut in the musician’s long spanning career.

The first track, ‘good green friend’ is immediately recognisable.

It comes as an unreleased track from the Headlights album cycle.

Alex G debuted the track at his album release show in NYC last year.

At the release show, he said the song is about a time he “got super high and had a great time” after not smoking weed for a while.

But then we never heard it again after that – until now.

Shortly after that secret release he dropped the second track, titled ‘In the yard.’

It’s definitely more reminiscent of his old stuff, but we don’t have much history on the track, or know how long Alex has been keeping this one under wraps.

Check out both the new tracks here: