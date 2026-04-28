MTV Died and It’s YOUR fault!

MTV was once the most powerful youth culture machine on Earth. But because you chose reality TV over Music Videos it died.

By the late 1990s, it reached 340 million households across 140 countries, ran 31 channels, generated billions in revenue, and helped launch the careers of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, and countless others.

It turned the music video into an art form, shaped fashion, taste, rebellion, celebrity, and visual culture, and gave early platforms to directors like David Fincher, Spike Jonze, and Michel Gondry.

Then somehow, the network that once defined what was cool became a channel dominated by endless reruns of Ridiculousness.

So what happened?

In this video, we trace the rise, peak, decline, and strange final act of MTV, from its first broadcast at 12:01am on August 1, 1981, to the final music video played across its remaining music channels in 2025.

We look at how MTV changed the record industry, why videos like ‘Sledgehammer,’ ‘Money for Nothing,’ ‘Take on Me,’ ‘Billie Jean,’ and ‘Thriller’ mattered so much, and how the channel became the centre of global youth culture.

We also dig into the parts of MTV history that are less comfortable, including its early resistance to playing Black artists, David Bowie’s famous confrontation with VJ Mark Goodman, and the moment Michael Jackson’s success forced the network to change.

From the golden era of the VMAs, Yo! MTV Raps, Madonna, Prince, and Nirvana Unplugged, to the rise of The Real World, My Super Sweet 16, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and the death of music television as we knew it, this is the story of how MTV built the future of music media, then failed to survive inside it.

The music video never died. It just moved somewhere MTV could not follow. This is how MTV ate itself.