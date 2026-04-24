Post Script Philosophy: The Long Flight Back

Two decades after tragedy, Newcastle’s alt-rock survivors return with the emotionally devastating ‘Butterflies’.

Some absences are measured in years, but the weight of grief is timeless.

Newcastle alt-rock band Post Script Philosophy understand this acutely.

After nearly two decades of silence following the tragic 2006 death of bassist and childhood friend Josh Ingram, the band has returned.

Their new single, ‘Butterflies’, is a palpable lesson in processing trauma through volume and melody.

For the uninitiated, Post Script Philosophy were once rising staples of Australia’s mid-2000s scene, sharing stages with Blindside and Antiskeptic.

Their story is one of “unfinished business,” but where many reunions settle for playing the hits, this four-piece has used their hiatus to find emotional clarity.

Vocalist and lyricist Daniel channels nearly twenty years of perspective into this track, turning old pain into something urgently beautiful.

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‘Butterflies’ lives up to its title, a fluttering tension between hard-hitting, punchy guitars and layered, melodic textures.

Daniel notes the song began as an unreleased demo from the band’s original run, and you can hear that DNA: a nostalgic undercurrent of early 2000s post-hardcore, but sharpened with a mature producer’s intent.

It is a song that sounds like five different arguments resolving into a single, harmonious punch.

Daniel openly admits this is his most personal work to date, unpacking his “greatest fear,” losing his wife and children.

That anxiety is rendered visceral by the ghost of Josh.

Consequently, ‘Butterflies’ is not a sad song; it is a terrified one. It captures the quiet, ever-present weight of loving people in a fragile world.

By confronting that terror head-on, Post Script Philosophy forge a vital, beating future whilst honouring their past.

This is a triumphant, heartbreaking, and essential return.