Ukraine Ambassador to the UN read heartbreaking texts between Russian solider and his mum

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya read a text message exchange between a Russian soldier and his mum moments before the soldier was killed.

War is never pleasant for anyone involved. It is shown time and time again that young lives are lost over the bullshit arguments of grown adults who can’t get along.

In a moment of perspective and empathy, Sergiy Kyslytsya addressed the assembly at the United Nations with these messages found on a deceased Russian soldier’s phone.

Please be warned that some of the following messages may be triggering.

Here's a transcript of a Russian soldier's last text messages to his mother that Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN just read out from screenshots at the emergency session of the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/j8fTAz3xwr — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022

The messages were written and read in Russian but translate to:

“Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?”

“Mom, I am no longer in Crimea. I am not in training sessions.”

“Where are you then? Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel.”

“What kind of parcel Mama can you send me? I just want to hang myself now.”

“What are you talking about? What happened?

“Mom, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I am afraid. We are bombing all of the cities, together. Even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.”

