Thousands have evacuated Lismore and hundreds of residents were rescued after the worst flooding on record swept up the city.

Homes and businesses have been destroyed, residents have been displaced and lives have been lost after the unprecedented floods that have inundated areas in Northern NSW and South East QLD.

It’s tough to fully understand the impact 700ml of rain in 30 hours can have. Pictures from all over Lismore show massive parts of the community have gone almost completely underwater.