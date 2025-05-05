10 Best Nudist Beaches in NSW for a Free & Easy Escape

Sun’s Out, Buns Out! Your ultimate guide to shedding more than just stress at NSW’s best clothing-optional beaches

Forget tan lines—NSW’s best nudist beaches offer sun, surf, and total liberation.

From hidden LGBTQ+ havens to secluded coastal gems, here’s where to ditch the swimsuit and embrace nature au naturel.

Kings Beach — Broken Head

The legendary queer-friendly sanctuary

A short hike through Broken Head National Park leads to this clothing-optional haven, long cherished by the LGBTQ+ community. Though recent patrols have sparked debate, its legacy as a safe space for self-expression remains.

Lady Bay Beach — Sydney

The OG legal nude beach

Tucked below South Head, this official nude beach has been a Sydney staple since 1976. Expect stunning harbour views, a mixed crowd, and zero judgment.

Cobblers Beach — Mosman

Sydney’s quieter skinny-dipping spot

Just a short walk from Lady Bay, Cobblers offers a more low-key vibe—perfect for first-timers or those who prefer a peaceful dip without the crowds.

Werrong Beach — Royal National Park

The wild escape

Accessible only by a steep bushwalk, this rugged beach rewards the adventurous with pristine sands and a “clothing-optional since the ‘70s” ethos.

Tyagarah Beach — Byron Bay

Byron’s (former) free-spirit zone

Once a beloved nude beach, recent crackdowns have dampened the vibe—but some still flout the rules in the name of tradition.

Samurai Beach — Port Stephens

NSW’s nudist paradise

This 2km stretch of golden sand is one of Australia’s most famous nudist beaches, complete with dunes, clear waters, and an annual nude surf comp.

Birdie Beach — Central Coast

Family-friendly naturist haven

Part of the Munmorah State Conservation Area, Birdie welcomes all ages—just keep it respectful and sun-safe.

Little Congwong Beach — La Perouse

Sydney’s best-kept secret

A small, sheltered cove where swimsuits are optional and the vibe is relaxed. Popular with LGBTQ+ sunseekers.

Hole in the Wall Beach — Jervis Bay

For the daring

Accessible only at low tide via a narrow rock passage, this hidden gem is worth the effort for those who love adventure (and tanning in peace).

Red Rocks Beach — Coledale

The low-key local favourite

A quiet, unofficial nude spot south of Sydney where the dress code is strictly “wear sunscreen, nothing else.”

Final Word: Whether you’re a seasoned naturist or a curious newbie, NSW’s nude beaches offer freedom, community, and a chance to reconnect with nature—just remember to respect the etiquette (and pack extra SPF).