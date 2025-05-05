Inner West Country Fest is bringing three weekends of music, meat and mischief to Sydney

The Inner West is going country. Well—its version of country.

Kicking off this Saturday, the Inner West Country Fest is a brand-new, totally free festival series taking over your favourite breweries for three jam-packed weekends of live music, smoked meats, line dancing, disco, and cultural storytelling.

It’s all part of the Inner West Ale Trail, and it’s not just boots and banjos—this one’s got range.

Running from 10–11 May, 17–18 May and 24–25 May, the fest is less Nashville, more Marrickville: blending hip hop with honky-tonk, reggae with rockabilly, and adding enough smoked brisket and hazy IPA to keep your mates well-fed and mildly buzzed.

So, what’s on tap?

Burnin’ Bites Down Under at Pickled Monkey (Sat 10 May) is kicking things off with a chilli-eating comp and a grill full of smoky goodness. Brave? Foolish? Either way, worth watching.

Country Disco Party at Sauce Brewing (Sun 11 May) sees DJ Levins turn Mother’s Day into a boot-scootin’, disco-drenched afternoon. Bring your mum. Or bring someone else’s. Just don’t miss it.

Mindjiigari Ngurru – From Sky to Country at Young Henrys (Sat 17 May) is the real heart of the fest—a powerful day of First Nations music, storytelling, weaving and dance , co-presented by Awesome Black . Ten artists, one big community moment.

Hoedown Throwdown Laneway Party at Wayward Brewing (Sat 24 May) is where the dancing spills into the streets—think live bands, shanty singalongs, and the Inner West’s version of a cowboy rave.

Mitch Orr x Jo Chewy’s Country Cookout at Future Brewing (Sat 24 May) is basically a foodies’ dream—a long-table community feast cooked by two legends, with live tunes to match.

Elsewhere, you’ll find reggae parties at Batch, 80s sets at Hawke’s, vinyl DJs at Grifter, and a Rockin’ Rodeo gig at Mixtape. Oh—and there’s even a cowboy hat crafting workshop for kids. Because of course there is.

It’s all walk-in friendly, totally free, and unashamedly Inner West in spirit: weird, warm, and wildly fun. The kind of thing that’ll have you dancing in laneways one night and eating wood-fired pizza with strangers the next.

Whether you’re here for the line dancing, the live music, or just to say “YEEHAW” without irony—Inner West Country Fest has you covered.

Check out the full lineup and trail map at innerwestaletrail.com/country