Tributes paid to The Mavericks’ Raul Malo, dead at 60

Shooter Jennings called Raul Malo “a performer and craftsman of the highest order”

Tributes are flowing for Raul Malo, the longtime frontman of The Mavericks, who has died aged 60.

His wife, Betty, confirmed the news, sharing that he passed away on Monday night after a long cancer illness.

Malo had spoken openly over the past year about his diagnoses, which forced the band to cancel shows and step back from touring.

Even so, two tribute concerts in Nashville last week went ahead as planned, highlighting just how much affection there was for him across the country and Americana scenes.

The Mavericks described him as “a force of human nature” and a rare talent whose voice helped define the band’s mix of country, pop, rock and Latin influences.

Fellow musicians echoed the sentiment: Shooter Jennings called him “a performer and craftsman of the highest order,” Chris Isaak said he’d lost “a friend and a hero,” and artists like Ricky Valido thanked Malo for showing what representation could look like in country music.

Fans also shared memories online, praising his generosity onstage and off, and the way he stayed to soak up every final applause.

Born in Miami to Cuban parents, Malo co-founded The Mavericks in 1989. The band went on to score multiple US hits and a huge UK breakthrough with 1998’s ‘Dance the Night Away,’ alongside a Grammy and several major country music awards. Across their various reunions and lineup changes, Malo’s voice remained the unmistakable centre.

Malo is survived by his wife, Betty, their three sons, and extended family. His impact – particularly as a vocalist who pushed at the edges of country music – continues to be widely felt.