Hot, Hotter, Hottest: The most sizzling music videos ever made

The irresistible connection between music and sex can create a potent mix of passion and pleasure that takes us to new heights of ecstasy, making steamy music videos an enticing treat.

Music and sex have long been inextricably linked, and when it comes to seductive music videos, only the most artful execution will do. Avoiding the trappings of crass titillation in favor of a more refined aesthetic requires skill and discernment.

Enter Chris Isaak’s iconic “Wicked Game” music video, which continues to captivate audiences with its elegant and tasteful portrayal of sensuality. Shot in black and white, the video features supermodel Helena Christensen frolicking on a secluded beach, her curves and contours silhouetted against the crashing waves. A timeless masterpiece of eroticism, “Wicked Game” stands as a shining example of how to do a sexy music video right.

Adding to the list of the hottest videos on youtube The White Stripes’ “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself,” featuring Kate Moss’s mesmerizing dance moves. Sure the hottest video is up for debate, but we will leave that up to you.

Dim the lights, turn up the volume, and let these seductive and hella-stunning hot videos captivate your senses in a whirlwind of allure. Indulge in the sensual, because sometimes a little sass and seduction are just what the doctor ordered. Oh la la!

Chris Isaak – Wicked Game

The video and the wicked game lyrics rank alongside some of the most seductive and alluring in pop music history, cementing its place as a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners to this day.

Directed by Herb Ritts and featuring the singer and supermodel Helena Christensen in a steamy embrace on a desolate beach, Chris Isaak’s wicked game is a masterful display of visual storytelling and seductive imagery. Alluring, seductive and sensual this is hands down the sexiest video of any supermodel, ever. The black-and-white cinematography makes it a timeless classic that set the bar for all music videos that followed, and one that will continue to inspire and delight for generations to come.

The White Stripes – I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

With a mesmerizing performance from supermodel Kate Moss, The White Stripes’ “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” music video is a seductive visual feast that perfectly captures the song’s raw energy and passion.

It’s a masterclass in minimalist choreography and stylish cinematography that still feels fresh and alluring today.

Madonna -Justify My Love

Madonna’s “Justify My Love” music video, with its provocative visuals and boundary-pushing exploration of sexuality, was a defining moment in the pop icon’s career and quite possible one of Mads sexiest videos of all time.

Arguably one of the better Madonna videos on Youtube, it was directed by fashion photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino, the video is a dark and sultry journey through the shadowy underbelly of desire, with Madonna as its fearless guide. More than bordeline hinting at spicy flings and all that they bring, its impact on pop culture and the music video medium cannot be overstated, making it a true classic of its time.

The Weeknd – Earned It

The Weeknd’s “Earned It” music video is one of the hottest vids, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, is a dark and alluring exploration of desire, power, and temptation. The video’s stunning visuals, featuring a troupe of sultry burlesque dancers and The Weeknd’s brooding presence, perfectly complement the song’s seductive melody and lyrics.

Featuring a near naked Dakota Johnson, it’s a masterclass in visual storytelling and artistic expression, and a testament to The Weeknd’s ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible in a music video.

Beyonce – Partition

Beyoncé’s “Partition” music video, directed by Jake Nava, is a fearless and empowering celebration of female sexuality and desire. The video’s stunning visuals, featuring Beyoncé in a variety of provocative poses and settings, are a testament to the singer’s artistic vision and ability to push boundaries.

The song’s seductive beats and lyrics are perfectly complemented by the video’s expertly choreographed dance sequences, creating a truly unforgettable experience that’s equal parts sexy and empowering.

Selena Gomez featuring A$AP ROCKY

A sultry and seductive exploration of self-confidence and sensuality. The video’s stunning visuals, with Gomez in a variety of glamorous settings and outfits, perfectly complement the song’s sultry R&B beats and introspective lyrics.

A$AP ROCKY’s guest appearance adds a layer of grit and edge to the video, creating a dynamic and captivating interplay between the two artists. “Good for You” is a testament to Gomez’s growth as an artist and her ability to embrace her sexuality and artistic vision.

Robert Palmer – Addicted to Love

Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” music video, directed by Terence Donovan, is a timeless classic of seductive music videos. The video’s iconic visuals, featuring Palmer surrounded by a group of identically dressed and perfectly choreographed models, perfectly complement the song’s infectious pop-rock beats and addictive lyrics.

Rated as a timeless classic when it comes to the ultimate in sexy song videos, it’s a masterclass in minimalism and style, with the video’s monochromatic color scheme and sleek fashion choices creating a truly unforgettable visual experience.

George Michael – Freedom

Sexy video of your favorite supermodels? George Michael’s “Freedom” music video, directed by David Fincher, is a stunning and powerful exploration of freedom, identity, and self-expression. The video’s iconic visuals, featuring a star-studded cast of models and celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington, perfectly complement the song’s uplifting beats and empowering lyrics.

It’s a tour de force of artistry and vision, creating a truly unforgettable experience that’s equal parts stylish and profound. “Freedom” is a testament to Michael’s ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible in creating sexi videos.

David Bowie – The Next Day

In 2013, David Bowie’s video for “The Next Day” caused controversy on YouTube due to its graphic religious imagery, including Marion Cotillard bleeding from stigmata marks. The video features Bowie in a basement bar surrounded by religious figures, while Gary Oldman, dressed as a priest, engages in provocative actions. Initially removed, YouTube later reinstated the video with an adult content warning, acknowledging their mistake.

And sure today's sexy videos may be more blatantly in your face sexy, but these sexy & hot videos are all about seduction without showing hardly anything at all.