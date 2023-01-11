Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who starred in George Michael’s iconic music video, has died

Tatjana Patitz who starred in George Michael’s iconic music video for his hit single ‘Freedom’ has passed away.

German model and actress Tatjana Patitz 56, who appeared alongside fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington in George Michael’s iconic music video Freedom – has passed away.

A representative of the family has stated that the cause of death was metastatic breast cancer.

Patitz achieved international success in the 1980s and 1990s working alongside photographers Peter Lindeburg, Steven Meisel, and Herb Ritts and representing fashion designers on runways and appearing on numerous covers of mainstream fashion magazines Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue.

Cindy Crawford has sent her condolences to Tatijana’s family via an Instagram post:

“So sad to hear of the passing of the beautiful @tatjanapatitz,” Cindy shared an early picture of herself posing alongside Tatjana.

She went on to add: “We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows.

“I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious. Sending my condolences to her family — especially the son she adored. RIP.”

Vogue editor Anna Wintour has described the Hamburg-born beauty as “the European symbol of chic” breaking the news and paying tribute to the supermodel today.

Photographer Peter Lindbergh paid tribute to Tatjana’s “kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence.

Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly Jonah. She will be immensely missed.”