SZA pays homage to Quentin Tarantino with new ‘Kill Bill’ video

SZA meets Uma Thurman in a slasher-indebted music video for her latest SOS single, Kill Bill.

In the latest visual offering from her recent second album SOS, SZA has taken inspiration from the titular film of her new single Kill Bill. The Quentin Tarantino-inspired clip sees the R&B singer recreate scenes and imagery from the two-film slasher franchise, beginning with the infamous shootout within Kill Bill’s opening moments. From there, SZA sets her sights on revenge, taking to an abandoned warehouse to refine her swordsmanship.

“I might kill my ex”, she sings while donning an Uma Therman-channelling jumpsuit, “His new girlfriend’s next/ How’d I get here?” Across the remaining runtime, SZA enlists Kill Bill actress Vivica A. Fox, transforms into an anime character reminiscent of that in the film’s second volume, and removes — then promptly licks — her ex-boyfriend’s heart with samurai-like precision. “Rather be in jail than alone”, she croons post-stab.

The final seconds of the video introduce SOS track Seek & Destroy, hinting at what could mark the album’s next single. Kill Bill is the fifth single lifted from SZA’s much-lauded sophomore effort, and follows the release of Nobody Gets Me last December. Prior to that, the singer shared fellow album cuts Shirt, I Hate U and Good Days, the last of which arrived in March, 2021. SZA will tour the album as part of her first-ever arena shows later this year.

Upon the release of SOS in early-December, SZA revealed that she intends to ​​“disappear, definitely, for as long as I can”. Despite the admission, the singer has teased that a deluxe edition of SOS would be arriving soon, and with her biggest-ever run of shows set to commence across North America in the coming months, it seems the seminal R&B songstress thankfully isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

“I love touring. Touring is healing”, SZA told Consequence her upcoming itinerary. “That’s it, It definitely reminds you that people love you and not everybody is a reflection of the Internet that’s just trying to troll you.” Watch SZA’s slash-heavy visual for Kill Bill above.