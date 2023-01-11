Kick start 2023 with Happy Mag's New Years Guide

Fresh New Year, fresh new resolutions, we have the best guide to yoga, meal kits, and gut busters to walk or run your way into 2023.

After a well-deserved break from the year that was 2022, you will have finally had a chance to put your feet up and recalibrate, which means it’s finally time to focus on what the New Year holds for you.

A new mindset goes hand in hand with a new and improved way of doing things. Say yes to taking control of your finances, to well-being, to more exercise, and well…more of everything that’s good for you.

Ask yourself what the best version of you looks like, and how you would like to see yourself walking into 2023, so that you can put your best foot forward and start as you mean to go on. Kickstart your goals, and do all of the things that you want the year ahead to hold.

eToro – Incentive Crypto

Step into the new year and put your money to work. If you are interested in building your wealth (who isn’t?) there is a lot to like about eToro, its trading platform is super easy to use and a great option for beginning investors and traders of all levels.

You can trade different asset classes, alongside some very cool and functional tools, you can watch and copy top traders’ portfolios, and connect with people on one of the world’s most social investing platforms going (it currently has 21 languages and 25 million registered traders).

To inspire your financial up-levelling, eToro has a sweet little crypto incentive to help you to get on a trusted and confident track, for a limited-time offer you can: Buy $100 USD worth of crypto and get a $10 USD bonus! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, + other crypto assets — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders.

Eat My Socks: Yoga Mat Rug

Bring the beauty of traditional rugs into the yoga studio with Yoga Mat Rug by DOIY. This yoga mat will remind you of a luxurious and beautiful Persian rug but with a different type of cushiony surface, perfect for your yoga sessions. Light and portable, and comes with a carry strap. Dimensions are 173 x 60 x .04 cm.

Frank Green – Water Bottle

Not just any bottle, but a Frank Green water bottle. The most reliable, feel-good reusable bottle on the market, the frank green original reusable bottle is chic, lightweight, and perfect for active people on the go. it comes with either our patented push-button lid or easy-to-use straw lid, neither of which will spill. plus its incredibly durable and long-lasting design means it can easily withstand a bit of rough and tumble too!

StrangeLove Beverages

Fix your drink. Fix your life? How about low effort, high reward? Sounds like the ultimate mix to me. Step into a slightly improved version of you for 2023, with zero sugar lightly infused sparkling waters in four exotic flavours, and Lo-Cal Sodas containing around 75% less sugar than a regular soft drink and an average of 50 calories per serve – it’s a sure-fire way to get your daily bubbles on the lips, without hurting the hips. As far as resolutions go, fixing your drink will make you a far more enjoyable human to be around than any CrossFit cult class.

StrangeLove beverages are all-natural, contain no sweeteners, and are Australian-made. Purchase direct or from selected Woolworths, Coles Local, Liquorland, BWS, Dan Murphy’s, Independent Grocers and Bottleshops.

Soulara – Vegan Meal Kit Delivery

Solara delivers delicious plant-based, nutrient-dense ready meals from whole food ingredients to your door. Delivering meals with a conscience, their environmental footprint is light, and best of all, healthy, so you can be the healthiest best version of yourself that you can be. Let Soulara guide and inspire you on your plant-based journey – because ‘plant-based’ isn’t a diet – it’s a lifestyle. Their ever-growing, innovative menu makes living the plant-based life easy, and an experience you’ll want to soak up.

Platypus – Motivational Kicks

Platypus has been serving up shoes since 1988. So long, in fact, that some of their earlier shoe models have come back into fashion…nah, just kidding, kicks and skate shoes are always in fashion. Home to Nike, Puma, Converse, and Vans, Platypus is the go-to for authentic and iconic brands.

Organizational Diary: Moleskins

Whether you are an avid journaler, or you are after a day planner, these classics are as good-looking as they are functional. Moleskin diaries make it easy to stay organized with easy-to-read layouts that suit your needs. Pick your favourite, and never miss an important date again.

Yoga – BodyMindLife

Keen to advance your practice? Searching for personal growth? Ready for a career change? Transform your Body, Mind, and Life with BodyMindLife in four handy locations, or online, which gives you the studio experience anywhere, anytime. Practice yoga, Pilates, fitness, and mindfulness with the world’s best teachers.

FENDER – Guitar Lessons

Pick your style, and your path, and choose from hundreds of songs. Customize your guitar learning experience with Fender Play is your portable online guitar school. Learn at your own pace, play as little or as long as you like. Learn to play guitar anywhere.

