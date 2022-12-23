New Years Resolutions according to your zodiac sign

Stuck on New Year’s resolutions? Don’t worry, we got you because it’s written in the stars.

Fresh New Year, fresh new you. If you are wondering how you can resolutely make your way through 2023, help is at hand. A new improved you, is as close as moving toward your natural inclinations, what moves you, inspires you, and best of all excites you creatively.

If you are curious about what your zodiac sign says about you, check out our key personality traits of your star sign, and if you ever wanted to know what your star sign’s playlist sounds like, check out Spotify’s playlist here. Without further ado, let’s delve into what the New Year holds for your star sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Competitive much? Tap into your innate ability to compete, and you pretty much can’t go wrong. But to give your New Year added depth and meaning, try to outdo yourself, and make a new personal best in any area you would like to see improvements in. Mantra for 2023: Go big, or go home.



Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

New fitness routine duh. You know you have been meaning to add to your repertoire, you can’t play tennis every day, I mean, you can, but stretch yourself a little Taurus. Check into a yoga class or something a little left of center, you never know you might even make a new friend or two out of it. Mantra for 2023: Stretch yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You love to learn, so looking into a new hobby/field of study is right up your alley. Anything that feeds your curiosity is highly recommended. Communication is your forte, so if you are keen to learn podcasting, or vlogging, set to it. Talking is an art form. Mantra for 2023: Fuck, I’m actually really good at this.

Cancer (21 June – July 22)

Reinvent yourself, and nurture your weaknesses, so that they become your strengths. Plan like there’s no tomorrow. Get your finances in order, and think about setting up a savings account. Because this year is all about self-improvement. Mantra for 2023: Journal it.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Time for some new rituals, especially anything connected to the classics, like writing. This is the year to volunteer yourself or help others, whether by sharing your knowledge, or rolling your sleeves up and getting out there. Whatever way you choose to participate, done with the right intent, you will change the world. Mantra for 2023: Sharing is caring.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This year is all about Meditation because Virgos have a tendency to burn out – due to all of the analytical computations they make. So do yourself a solid, and learn how to have no mind, and space around your thoughts. Mantra for 2023: Om.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Join a club, get social, and plan gatherings with like-minded folks, because this year is all about stepping out of your comfort zones. Mood board your way into 2023, and improve all of the situations in your life, personally, professionally, creatively, or otherwise. Time to up your game, and remember that including people in the process is pivotal to success. Mantra for 2023: Start out as you mean to go on.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Creativity and passion go hand in hand for a Scorpio. So whatever you do, don’t start anything that will suck your soul, do, however, aim to do things that truly light you up. Also, nurture nature, buy a plant and try not to kill it. Mantra for 2023: I’m on fire.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You have a lot of energy, sometimes you just need to learn how to channel it. This is the year to improve two areas, fitness and food. Establish a new little routine (even walking will do) and cook more, like really research it, and nail it, and then cook for friends, you will blow them away. Mantra for 2023: I got this.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You are such a worker bee, this is the ultimate time to look at all the ways you can unwind, and make your space the epitome of rancho relaxo. Take naps, and don’t feel guilty about it. You deserve it, plus it will allow you to have peace with the present moment, and appreciate just how much you have achieved in the last year. Mantra for 2023: any quote from Homer will suffice from season 3: EP 15.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Book and club. Feed your brain and your soul. Actually, while you are ‘booking’ book more adventures, you know a good solo road trip is calling you. Better still, take the book from the book club with you. Mantra for 2023: Road trip.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Take up yoga. You spend so much time with your thoughts, it will be good for you to give yourself a break from all of the time travel you do up there in your head. An upgrade is also in order, so get yourself some new yoga pants, or if you are so inclined, and have the know-how, get your creative side going, and make your own. Mantra for 2023: No mantra, just listen to your ingoing and outgoing breath for at least a minute a day.