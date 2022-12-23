Very Glee and very twee: Glee stars reunite for carpool karaoke

Two of Glee’s OG’s reunite to sing songs for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Apple TV+

In a sneak peek at the surprise bonus episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, former Glee stars Lea Michele & Darren Criss drive around New York City singing up a storm.

The duo wish viewers “a very Happy Holidays” before jumping in to sing Michele’s “Christmas in New York” taken from her “Christmas in the City” album, followed up with Darren’s “Christmas Dance,” lifted from “A Very Darren Crissmas.”

Criss tells Lea, “I’m a fan of a lot of Christmas things so I wrote a little song about all of the things that make me wanna dance at Christmas,” before breaking out into his song “Christmas Dance”.

Michele declares “That is such a Christmas banger!”

Michele recently posted a TikTok video of herself and Criss, again in a car, belting out a favourite song from their time on Glee, the classic “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

This surprise release comes after a flurry of new episodes premiered on Apple TV+, featuring star combinations like Sarah Oh and Duran Duran, Method Man and Chris Redd, Ciara and Russel Wilson and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Watch the video below:

