Pusha T has cut all ties with Kanye’s record label: “It’s wrong. Period”

Pusha T has announced his resignation from the role of president at Kanye West’s record label, G.O.O.D Music, and declared that he and West, fellow rapper and long-time collaborator, will be parting ways completely.

In a new interview with XXL, the Scrape It Off hitmaker shared that he and Kanye hadn’t said a word to each other since stating his disapproval of the rapper and business mogul’s recent antisemitic statements and other problematic behaviours.

“I was still on tour. I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me,” Pusha T told the publication. “And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.”

He added, “my relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter. I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”

Founded in 2004, G.O.O.D. Music was a subsidiary of Def Jam Recordings, and boasted a crop of talented acts on its bill, including singer-songwriter John Legend and rapper Common. Pusha T joined the G.O.O.D. Music team back in 2010, and was appointed label president in 2015; a role he continued to serve in until very recently.

In late November, Pusha T addressed West’s acts of antisemitism, as well as discriminatory behaviours towards other groups and individuals, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. He said, “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech.”