Quentin Tarantino names his 12 favourite films of all time

Quentin Tarantino is more than just an auteur, he is a cultural staple. His name is synonymous with films that break from anything that could be considered traditional.

With a collection of classic films under his belt, it’s hard to name his single greatest masterstroke. Pulp Fiction is the obvious go-to, however, you’re competing against one of the other greatest independent films of all time, Reservoir Dogs. Other films like the Kill Bill series, Inglorious Bastards, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood all rank as works of art.

Quentin Tarantino’s favourite films of all time span the entirety of cinema’s wide range of offerings, from classic epics through to smaller masterpieces.

Tarantino is also infamous for assimilating his influences in order to reference and pay tribute to cinema as a whole. It would be understandable then that his favourite films of all time span all genres and forms.

In a list of Tarantino’s favourite films of all time, it is easy to see the huge range of material that the director draws from. Epic classics such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and Apocalypse Now sit beside Jaws and Taxi Driver. There are also numerous lesser-known choice cuts such as His Girl Friday and Pretty Maids All in a Row.

Tarantino has explained the massive influence films have had on how he writes his own material, “My head is a sponge. I listen to what everyone says, I watch little idiosyncratic behaviour, people tell me a joke and I remember it. People tell me an interesting story in their life and I remember it. When I go and write my new characters, my pen is like an antenna, it gets that information, and all of a sudden these characters come out more or less fully formed. I don’t write their dialogue, I get them talking to each other.”

Check out the complete list of Tarantino’s 12 favourite movies of all time below:

Apocalypse Now – Francis Ford Coppola, 1979

The Bad News Bears – Michael Ritchie, 1976

Carrie – Brian de Palma, 1976

Dazed and Confused – Richard Linklater, 1993

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly – Sergio Leone, 1966

The Great Escape – John Sturges, 1963

His Girl Friday – Howard Hawks, 1939

Jaws – Steven Spielberg, 1975

Pretty Maids All in a Row – Roger Vadim, 1971

Rolling Thunder – John Flynn, 1977

Sorcerer – William Friedkin, 1977

Taxi Driver – Martin Scorsese, 1976