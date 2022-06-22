Quentin Tarantino is writing his first nonfiction book ‘Cinema Speculation’

Quentin Tarantino has taken on a new career, that of an author. His first nonfiction book, titled Cinema Speculation is slated for release this October.

Quentin Tarantino announced a while back that he would be hanging up his director’s cap after he completes his tenth film. While everyone is waiting in anticipation for the final film, he has, as it seems, been busy wearing a new hat – that of an author.

Given his penchant for all things film, it’s only natural that he has gravitated toward writing Cinema Speculation (HarperCollins), a new book that details key American movies of the 70s. Tarantino delves into film history and delivers film theory, criticism, and personal history notes, from the era that first ignited his passion for cinema, and became the driving force behind his decision to make films.

In a recent chat with IndieWire, Tarantino said he sees writing books as a way to stay creative when he’s no longer working behind the camera. With his first fiction book already under wraps, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was adapted from his ninth film of the same name, Tarantino was quite passionate in his retelling: “I’ve got this character who had been in World War II, and he saw a lot of bloodshed there,” Tarantino said of his other upcoming novel. “And now he’s back home, and it’s like the ’50s, and he doesn’t respond to movies anymore. He finds them juvenile after everything that he’s been through. As far as he’s concerned, Hollywood movies are movies. And so then, all of a sudden, he starts hearing about these foreign movies by Kurosawa and Fellini.”

It’s nice to see he’s still living and breathing filmography, even in the written word.

HarperCollins, the publisher of Tarantino’s forthcoming book notes: “In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with ‘Cinema Speculation,’ the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans — and all movie lovers — could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever.”