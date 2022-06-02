Happy’s Best New Books (26th May- 2nd June)

Akwaeke Emzi – You made a fool of death with your beauty

Named the Most Anticipated Book of 2022 by The Washington Post, and Oprah Daily, author Akwaeke Emezi brings us the vivid and passionate story of Feyi Adekola. Its been five years since the death of the love of her life, but Feyi is ready to learn how to love again. Prepared to dip her toe in as opposed to jumping in fully, she finds herself on a whirlwind adventure of rooftop parties and being schmoozed by a well-known art curator to be the next big thing. She’s even started dating someone that could turn into something more – if she can ever stop locking eyes with his handsome father. Emezi’s new novel explores the beautifully complicated world of possibility and healing, and love a second time around.

