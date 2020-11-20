Quentin Tarantino is turning ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ into a novel

Quentin Tarantino announces plans for movie-novelisation of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and non-fiction book Cinema Speculation.

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that the novelisation of his 2019 film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, as well as the release of a non-fiction book entitled Cinema Speculation, will be hitting bookshelves in 2021.

Tarantino has signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins imprint Harper, with plans to release the film novelisation in 2021. It’s expected to track the life of the film’s protagonists, Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt respectively, going “both forward and backward in time,” as well as delving into the arc of characters that were erased from the final cut of the film.

In a statement about the book deal, Tarantino said:

“In the seventies, movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading. And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature.”

As for non-fiction book, it has been described by Deadline as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing “what if’s,” from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.” Esteemed film critic Pauline Kael, who wrote primarily for the New Yorker from the late ’60s to early ’90s, is cited as an influence on Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation.