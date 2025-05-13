Tom Cruise Eyes a Musical as His Next Big Challenge

The action legend reveals his next big dream—and why he’ll never stop pushing boundaries

Tom Cruise has set his sights on a new goal—starring in a full-fledged musical.

At a recent BFI event in London, the Hollywood icon reflected on his legendary career, from Top Gun to Mission: Impossible, but made it clear he’s far from done.

“Definitely musicals,” he said when asked what’s left on his bucket list.

“Drama, action, adventures—it’s endless. My goals are endless.”

Though he’s dabbled in singing (remember Rock of Ages?), Cruise is hungry for a proper song-and-dance showcase.

Cruise also shared behind-the-scenes stories, including how he convinced Val Kilmer to join Top Gun and how a chance meeting with Dustin Hoffman led to Rain Man.

His creative partnership with director Christopher McQuarrie remains a driving force—“Our relationship is endless stories,” he said.

And in true Cruise fashion, he capped off the night by climbing onto the roof of the BFI IMAX, proving he’s still as daring as ever.

“I’ll never stop,” he declared—and we wouldn’t want him to.