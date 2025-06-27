The Kiss That Made the 2000s So Spidey Is Swinging Back Into Cinemas

Relive the upside-down kiss that redefined superhero romance and made cinema history forever

Good news for anyone who still quotes “Pizza time” unironically: Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy is swinging back onto the big screen for one glorious weekend this September.

And yes, that includes a new souped-up version of Spider-Man 2, now officially titled Spider-Man 2.1.

It’s all happening thanks to Fathom Events, who are giving Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker the love he deserves with a three-day run of the trilogy.

Spider-Man kicks things off on September 26, followed by the theatrical debut of Spider-Man 2.1 on September 27, and wrapping up with Spider-Man 3 on the 28th (yes, the one with the dance).

If you’ve never seen these movies in a cinema—or just want to relive the upside-down kiss, Doc Ock’s wild arms, or that emo strut in full surround sound—this is your moment.

Spider-Man 2.1 is kind of the big draw here: it’s an extended cut with extra scenes and new edits that’ve never been shown in cinemas before, and it’s all been remastered in 4K.

And if you can’t make it the first weekend, encore screenings are happening October 3–5. Because let’s face it—once probably won’t be enough.

Tickets go on sale July 25. Start emotionally preparing now.