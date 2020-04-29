Tarantino once planned a ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ crossover

The separate yet equally thrilling fictional worlds of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs could be intersecting in a Quentin Tarantino crossover movie.

Michael Madsen, known for playing Vic Vega (aka Mr Blonde) in Tarantino’s debut movie Reservoir Dogs, has told The Hollywood Reporter of Tarantino’s plans to get Madsen and John Travolta together for a special crossover film.

The legendary, stylized director Quentin Tarantino had plans to create a mash-up movie where the worlds of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs crossover.

Travolta took centre stage in Tarantino’s 1992 Pulp Fiction as Vincent Vega, the criminal stage brother of Vic Vega – although the characters are yet to be seen together on screen.

By now, die-hard Tarantino fans will, of course, be angrily questioning “how” as – spoiler alert – in true merciless Tarantino style the brothers are killed off in their respective films.

The idea is said to have been a prequel to the cult classic films and would begin with the two “being released from prison in different states… And we open up a club in Amsterdam”. Masden describes how “it was very complicated, but when Quentin starts discussing an idea, it’s very easy to go along with it”.

A prequel to the two classic thrillers featuring Travolta and Masden as the Vega brothers would have been a greatly needed addition to the world of film. But somehow I can’t see it happening as the legendary actors are no strangers to mortality and have aged 30-years. Nevertheless, let’s not rule out all hope for a mash-up of our favourite movies. Perhaps, younger actors will be cast or the iconic director will find the world’s answer to time-travel. Let’s face it, if anyone’s capable it’s Tarantino.

Whilst you’re here why not check out some in-depth film reviews from Quentin Tarantino himself or lose yourself in the iconic Pulp Fiction soundtrack.