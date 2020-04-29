 ​ ​
WATCH: A Guide to Assembling the Ultimate Pedalboard

Want to build the perfect pedalboard? Dan Shaw from Enmore Audio took a tour of the world’s best rigs – we’re talking J Mascis, Kevin Shields, and more – and came up with the guide to assembling the ultimate pedalboard.

April 29, 2020

