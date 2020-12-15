GTA Online’s biggest ever update, The Cayo Perico Heist, is available now

Seven years after its initial launch, the biggest ever update to GTA Online is here. Step into The Cayo Perico Heist for new missions, a whole new island to explore, new radio stations, and more.

The Cayo Perico Heist is here, a Grand Theft Auto Online expansion Rockstar Games are calling their biggest ever. We’ve already flagged some of the great new music coming to the game – a radio station helmed by The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas included – but this update is much more than the music.

As the title suggests, The Cayo Perico Heist introduces players to a brand new heist, building on the multi-missioned mode added some time ago. After some craft planning, players will have to infiltrate the private island of drug lord El Rubio and swipe some incriminating documents. Of course, Cayo Perico is littered with loot – fine art, jewellery, and cold hard cash included – and anything players find during the heist will be theirs to keep.

For the first time ever, the heist will also be completable solo – a much-requested feature from Grand Theft Auto Online’s single player community. Up to four players will be able to collaborate as usual, so whether you’re finding a crew or pulling off the greatest solo heist there ever was, Cayo Perico is yours for the taking.

The Cayo Perico Heist also adds a new club and social space named The Music Locker, located underneath the Diamond Casino. It’s where you’ll meet returning character Miguel Madrazo and kick off your heist plans, but also serves as a place to dance and catch live sets from some of the world’s best DJs. On the menu are Moodyman, Palms Trax, and German collective Kleinemusik – all of whom also program a new Music Locker radio station.

After an introduction, Madrazo will post you undercover as Kleinemusik’s tour manager, where you’ll be poised to scout Cayo Perico’s many hidden corners, searching out the best way to wipe it clean. Your heist hub will be the formidable yet stealthy Kosatka Submarine – a space that acts as your base of operations and is decked out with a ton of customisation options.

Outside of the heist, three new radio stations will be added and Flying Lotus’ FLYLO FM is undergoing a major update. There’s the aforementioned Music Locker Radio, Still Slippin’ Los Santos hosted by Joy Orbison, and Kult FM 99.1 hosted by Julian Casablancas and David Cross – where a new song from Casablancas’ band The Voidz was just premiered.

Of course, an update wouldn’t be complete without a score of Freemode collectibles and activities. The Cayo Perico Heist adds eight new vehicles, three new weapons, new clothing sets, and a number of collectibles including two hidden weapons in the heist finale.

The Cayo Perico Heist is out now across all platforms. Find out more here.