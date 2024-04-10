You can now own your very own piece of musical folklore – Slash’s iconic Les Gibson Standard ‘Jessica’

Slash’s guitar ‘Jessica’ has been his trusty partner in crime for over 30 years, and Gibson have paid the legend and his guitar the ultimate homage

In the annals of rock ‘n’ roll history, few names resonate with as much sway and swagger as Gibson and Slash.

Now, as Gibson commemorates 130 years of sonic innovation, it’s only fitting that they pay respects to their longstanding partnership with the unveiling of the Slash ‘Jessica’ Les Paul Standard—a guitar that’s not just an instrument, but a piece of musical folklore.

For over three decades, Slash, the iconic guitarist of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver fame, has been synonymous with Gibson guitars.

From electrifying stadiums to igniting the stage with his incendiary riffs, Slash’s relationship with Gibson has been integral to his sonic journey.

And now, in celebration of their enduring collaboration, Gibson and Slash have unleashed the ‘Jessica’ Les Paul Standard—a guitar that embodies the essence of rock ‘n’ roll rebellion and raw passion.

Named after Slash’s cherished stage companion since 1988, the “Jessica” Les Paul Standard is more than just a guitar; it’s a testament to decades of musical camaraderie and creative synergy.

Crafted in close collaboration with Slash himself, this guitar is a fusion of craftsmanship and character, bearing the scars and stories of countless performances.

Fans of Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, and Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators will recognise ‘Jessica’ as the weapon of choice for Slash’s sonic assaults. From the searing solos of ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ to the anthemic melodies of ‘November Rain,’ this guitar has been the backbone of Slash’s sound, faithfully serving him on stage after stage.

But what makes ‘Jessica’ truly special is not just its storied history, but its unique construction and sonic identity. With a three-piece plain maple top on a mahogany body and a mahogany neck, this guitar boasts a tone that’s both timeless and transcendent.

Powered by a pair of Custom Burstbucker™ pickups with Alnico 2 magnets, ‘Jessica’ delivers a rich, resonant sound that cuts through the mix with unparalleled clarity and depth.

In homage to its namesake, the ‘Jessica’ Les Paul Standard features a gloss nitrocellulose Honey Burst with Red Back finish—a nod to the original guitar’s iconic aesthetic.

Slash’s signature adorns the truss rod cover, while his familiar ‘Skully’ logo graces the rear of the headstock, serving as a testament to his enduring legacy.

As Slash himself reflects on the legacy of ‘Jessica,’ he recalls the countless memories and moments shared with this beloved instrument.

From the highs of sold-out arenas to the lows of late-night jam sessions, ‘Jessica’ has been his steadfast companion, a source of solace and inspiration in a tumultuous world.

With the unveiling of the Slash ‘Jessica’ Les Paul Standard, Gibson pays tribute to not just a guitar, but a legend—a symbol of defiance and devotion in a world that’s always hungry for more.

As the journey of sound continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll will always live on, embodied in the timeless melodies and enduring legacies of guitars like ‘Jessica.’