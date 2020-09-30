YouTube to WAV: how to convert a YouTube video to WAV (in 2020)

Want to convert an online video to an audio file? Look no further. Here are the best tools to convert YouTube to WAV in 2020.

There are a tonne of YouTube to mp3 converters on the web. But what if you want to convert the audio from a YouTube video into a WAV file?

Well, like most things on the internet, it’s possible – and even better, it’s fairly straightforward. Here’s your guide on how to convert a YouTube video to WAV.

YouTube recommends that files be uploaded as MPEG4 (which gives the file extension .mp4). However, not all devices are compatible with these types of files. More commonly audio files are either mp3 or WAV. The latter is a raw audio format which was created by Microsoft and has become the standard PC audio format.

WAV files are easy to edit and offer “lossless audio”, which basically means they retain every bit of detail from the original recording – but they’re also generally larger in size. For this reason, WAV files are often used when recording and editing audio.

So, what’s the easiest way to convert a YouTube to WAV on either your computer or phone?

1. SaveTheVideo.com

If you’re looking for a fast, reliable, and free online tool, SaveTheVideo.com is a good way to go. As well as YouTube, the site also lets you convert videos from other social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

On top of WAV, you can also convert to MP3, MP4, AAC, M4A, AVI, and WEBM formats. The tool also allows you to trim the video (which can be super handy) and it’s available in 9 languages including French, German, Arabic, Turkish, Spanish, and more.

Head to SaveTheVideo.com here.

2. MiniTool uTube Downloader

If you’re looking for a tool to download onto your desktop, MiniTool uTube Downloder is the way to go. It’s a good choice for people wanting to do this process regularly; however, unfortunately it’s only available for Windows users.

Fast, reliable (and extra points for nice design), it dubs itself “the best free, no ads and no bundle YouTube downloader”. As well as WAV, you can also convert YouTube to MP3, MP4, and WEBM – all in HD quality.

Download MiniTool uTube Downloder here.

3. VideoProc

Finally, for a desktop tool that’s compatible with both Windows and Mac, VideoProc is a fine choice.

The tool offers a free download for the first year and allows you to download audio from thousands of sites and convert it into any video or audio formats. You can also edit videos and record YouTube live videos.

Download VideoProc here.