We hung out in the Green Room with CG5—real name Charlie Green—and let’s just say, calling him “big on YouTube” doesn’t even come close

At 25, he’s built a loyal army of fans thanks to his original songs, covers, and remixes inspired by everything from video games to internet culture (and the occasional existential thought spiral).

Getting into a round of Fortnite Charlie brought loud, chaotic, infectious energy into the studio—it’s easy to see why he’s so widely loved.

His Poppy Playtime-inspired banger HELL LIKE THIS dropped in March and already has over 2 million plays.

CG5’s music has ranked alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Drake. He owns his masters, tours globally, and still finds time to make weirdly catchy TikTok sounds.

A creative machine, truly.

