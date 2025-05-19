[gtranslate]
Green Room With CG5

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

We hung out in the Green Room with CG5—real name Charlie Green—and let’s just say, calling him “big on YouTube” doesn’t even come close

At 25, he’s built a loyal army of fans thanks to his original songs, covers, and remixes inspired by everything from video games to internet culture (and the occasional existential thought spiral). 

Getting into a round of Fortnite Charlie brought loud, chaotic, infectious energy into the studio—it’s easy to see why he’s so widely loved. 

 

His Poppy Playtime-inspired banger HELL LIKE THIS dropped in March and already has over 2 million plays. 

CG5’s music has ranked alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Drake. He owns his masters, tours globally, and still finds time to make weirdly catchy TikTok sounds. 

A creative machine, truly.

Also — CG5 has way too many songs to count, and his live show brings them all to life. Tickets are available now at CG5Music.com. Don’t sleep on this.

