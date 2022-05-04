A revealing portrait of Anna Wintour

Hot on the heels of the star-studded Met Gala event last night, a soon-to-be-released new biography written by Amy Odell, Anna: The Biography, delves into meticulous, and obsessive planning that goes into one of the most highly anticipated parties of the year.

A new book by Amy Odell, Anna: The Biography, slated for release late this month, chronicles the life of Vogue editor-in-chief, Dame Anna Wintour. The woman who has become one of the most powerful people in media.

Wintour is no stranger to publicity, endless articles, and films, most famously, The Devil Wears Prada, have been written about her icy elitist ways. Anna: The Biography, follows Wintour’s earliest days from working in a boutique in London to finding work in the competitive world of magazines, which eventually prompted a journey to New York where she would go on to find fame and fortune. It’s been widely reported, that Wintour nets two million in salary a year, and is worth a cool 50 million.

In a new book, based on extensive interviews with Met staffers, former planners, and some of Wintour’s closest friends and collaborators, including some of the biggest names in fashion, Odell lays out bare all of the secrets, and controversies of the world’s most famous magazine editor.

Wintour has long been hailed the ice queen, and for good reason, being the long-standing editor of Vogue for the last 34 years, cant be easy. Her intimidating reputation has only been up for question once or twice, and it was only the second time after the death of Wintour’s mother’s that the now late Andre Leon Talley – Wintour’s colleague of 30 years – witnessed Wintour’s icy facade crack twice in the time that they worked together. In the book, he recalls how Wintour left the Met Gala in a flood of mascara-laced tears in 1999 after getting in a spat with her boyfriend.

Odell describes with great detail, how upon taking over the Met event in 1999, Wintour turned the lesser-known fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute into the increasingly popular and highly sought-after event cultural event that it has become today.

Wintour had the opportunity to host the vent two times prior to taking the role full time, once in 1995, and again in 1997. The event of 95 was so extravagant and out of control, that the after-party that was always held in the museum’s 2,000-year-old Temple of Dendur was axed after a Met staffer witnessed drunk and debaucherous women peeing in the halls.

Hailed as one of the most revealing portraits of Wintour ever published, Anna: The Biography, is a fascinating personal story woven into a much larger narrative about the hierarchy of the fashion industry and the inner workings of Condé Nast, that has shaped Wintour into the icon that she is today.

Anna: The Biography is slated for release on the 31st May 2022