Juice WRLD foundation has launched a new campaign for mental health

Juice WRLD’s foundation Live Free 999 is launching a new awareness initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental Health Awareness Month kicked off on Sunday, and to mark the start of the initiative, Live Free 999, a foundation started in honour of Juice WRLD has launched a new mental health awareness campaign.

Live Free 999 was founded by the late rapper’s mother in honour of her son, after he passed away from a drug-induced seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago.

So the legends at the foundation have racked their brains for an effective campaign to raise awareness for mental health and break down the stigma surrounding mental illness, and they’ve really delivered.

The initiative is called “999 Stories of Mental Health” and encourages people to share their own experiences of living with mental illness on Twitter using the hashtag #999Stories.

The foundation took to Instagram to launch the campaign, writing: “We have launched a testimonial awareness campaign called 999 Stories of Mental Health, to encourage and inspire people to share their personal stories about mental health.”

“We are hoping to work with the many other foundations to continue to reduce the stigma around having honest conversations about Mental Health,” the post continued.

In a statement, the rapper’s mother wrote: “My goal for Live Free 999 and 999 Stories of Mental Health is to create a safe space for people to share their stories so they know they aren’t alone.”

What better way to do that than hundreds of fans sharing their personal stories on Twitter?