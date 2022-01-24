Spit or swallow? Scientists say ‘swallowing’ could be better for your mental health

A study published in 2002 showed that the hormones in semen could benefit your emotional wellbeing.

While it sounds like something a teenage boy made up, there was an actual study done that shows semen could have a positive impact on mental health.

Maybe your high school boyfriend wasn’t lying to you.

Fellatio is a very popular part of getting it on but for years people have wondered whether or not they need to run to the bathroom straight after to get rid of the byproduct.

Well… have they wondered? We think you should just do whatever makes you comfortable but apparently, if you’re into it, semen is actually full of nutrients.

The study in question actually only looked at participants’ responses to vaginal sex, not oral sex, but the results found that women who had unprotected sex had lower depression scores than those who used condoms.

There’s more research needed to see if this information translates to oral sex but apparently there is something to be said for the nutritional value of spunk.

According to IFLScience: “ejaculate contains around 5,000 milligrams of protein per 100 milliliters, as well as a fairly healthy dose of zinc and small amounts of vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium”.

That does sound a little more fun than counting macros.

Obviously, you need more than a few horny mornings to balance your diet but, it sounds like one way to boost your daily nutrient intake.