What a pussy: ‘Harley Quinn’ series bans oral sex scene with Batman

It was revealed on Monday that a ‘super’ sexy scene between the two heroes was cut from cult-TV show and Batman-spinoff, Harley Quinn.

The scene would have shown our caped crusader performing oral sex on the foxy Catwoman, but alas, it was axed to the disappointment of fans.

And why? Because “heroes don’t do that”.

That is literally what executive producer and co-creator of the raunchy series, Justin Halpern, told the media earlier this week.

DJ Khaled would obviously be proud.

I think it says something about our culture where DC Comics and Warner Brothers won’t allow Batman to eat Catwoman out in a sex scene on the Harley Quinn adult animated show because “we sell action figures to kids” but Batman being a murderer in the live action movies is ok. — Andrew Gilkison (@AndyDandyMandy) June 14, 2021

He began by explaining that: “it’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway.”

“A perfect example of this is in the third season of Harley, we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman… And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’

However, this assertion has proven controversial amongst devout followers of the DC franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter recently pointed out that Bruce Wayne has: “seduced and discarded supermodels and Russian ballerinas like disposable props… movie after movie, decade after decade” which hasn’t been frowned upon but rather accepted by the majority.

DC has objected to a scene in an Harley Quinn episode in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman. Their reason? “Heroes don’t do that.” Said no woman I’ve ever dated in my entire life. — Tony Isabella, Creator of Black Lightning (@thetonyisabella) June 14, 2021

Furthermore, Harley Quinn is considered a graphic show for adults, anyway.

So what’s the hold-up?

Well, superhero content creators do have a sacred code.

They need to abide by certain rules around character behaviour in order to protect the franchise and consumer product sales.

Basically, Capitalism.

Old mate Halpern confirmed this in his continued rant:

“So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

Meh. It’ll probably be up on Pornhub by the end of the year.