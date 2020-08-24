Robert Pattinson and Nirvana feature in the gritty first trailer for ‘The Batman’

The trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman was released over the weekend, starring Robert Pattinson in a gritty vision of Gotham City.

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming The Batman remake during DC FanDome.

The moody trailer sees Robert Pattinson taking the role of Batman, with Nirvana‘s Something in the Way providing a suitably foreboding soundtrack.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also sees Zoe Kravitz filling the role of Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin (which sent the internet into a mild freakout), Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The trailer also gives us a look at the new Batmobile, which was the centre of much fanfare earlier this year. According to Reeves, the film is set to take place in the second year of Batman’s career.

It’s been 18 hours and my brain is still having trouble accepting the fact this is Colin Farrell. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/JRoD75ecx2 — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) August 23, 2020

Beginning with a masked man crouching over a dead body, The Batman trailer cuts to the victim’s face covered in duct tape with the words “No more lies” written in red, before offering a gritty, gothic vision of Gotham City, complete with Robert Pattinson wearing eyeliner.

Also, one keen-eyed viewer has taken to Twitter to deciphered a puzzle left by the Riddler:

In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question “What does a liar do when he’s dead?” I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/sHveBmU2Pt — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

The Batman is reportedly due out October 1, 2021. Watch the trailer below.