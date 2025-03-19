TikTok Star Lands New Role in Batman Video

Jordan The Stallion Shows His Acting Chops In A New Role In State Farm’s Batman Ad

Jordan Howlett has amassed 26 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, now landing a role as Commissioner Gordon in a new cinematic ad for State Farm, starring alongside Jason Bateman as ‘Bateman.’

Inspired by Jeffrey Wright’s gritty portrayal of the character in The Batman (2022), Howlett shared with Upworthy, “I’ve been fully immersed and infected with the acting bug.”

From battling homelessness and depression to becoming an online sensation, Howlett’s acting career is soaring — and who knows? He may even find himself in a Batman film one day.

Watch the video here.