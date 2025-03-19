Kanye West Releases Highly Anticipated Album, ‘Bully’, Through Three Short Films

Kanye’s latest project combines music, wrestling, and father-son collaboration.

Kanye West has unveiled his latest project, Bully, in an unconventional format—three 30-minute short films starring his son, Saint West.

The films, directed by West and edited by Hype Williams, feature Saint in a wrestling ring battling New Japan Pro-Wrestling fighters, with the album serving as the soundtrack. Inspired by Saint’s admission of kicking a boy at school, the title Bully reflects the project’s raw and personal themes.

The album arrives in three versions: a “screening version,” a “post Hype version,” and a “post post Hype version.”

True to Kanye’s style, the project feels unfinished and may undergo multiple revisions. West has opted not to release Bully on streaming platforms, criticizing the music industry for exploiting artists.

This marks Ye’s first solo release since Donda in 2021, following his collaborative Vultures albums with Ty Dolla $ign. However, the rollout was overshadowed by West’s inflammatory social media posts, including attacks on fellow artists like Future and Kendrick Lamar.

According to the rapper, the vocals were achieved through AI tools. He added, however, that he is going to redo these vocals because he “hates AI now.”

