Instagram Just Dropped Its Own TikTok Rival—Meet the Edits App

Say hello to your new creative playground

Instagram is stepping up its game with Edits, a new standalone video editing app designed to compete with TikTok’s CapCut.

Packed with AI-powered tools and creator-friendly features, Edits is Meta’s latest move to dominate short-form video content.

So what does Edits offer?

The app comes loaded with features to make video creation easier and more dynamic.

Users can turn photos into videos, swap backgrounds, and auto-generate captions.

It also includes frame-by-frame editing, audio enhancements, and green screen effects.

One standout feature is the watermark-free export, letting creators share their content anywhere.

The app also has an ‘Inspiration’ tab for trending Reels and an ‘Ideas’ tab to organise projects—making it a one-stop shop for content creation.

Why is this a big deal?

With TikTok facing potential bans in the U.S., Instagram is positioning itself as the next best platform for short-form video.

Edits mirrors TikTok’s CapCut but with Meta’s resources behind it, giving creators a powerful alternative.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri hinted at the app earlier this year, calling it a “full suite of creative tools” for creators on any platform—not just Instagram.

The bottom line: Meta is making a clear play for the creator economy, ensuring it stays ahead if TikTok stumbles.

Whether you’re a Reels creator or just love editing videos, Edits could become your new go-to app.

Available now on the App Store and Google Play.

So, will you be trying Edits?