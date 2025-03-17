Justin Bieber’s ‘Drowning’ Instagram Message Worries Fans

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘drowning’ in a recently alarming Instagram story

If you’ve been online lately you’ve probably seen rumours from worried fans swirling around Justin Bieber’s questionable current wellbeing.

Last week, Bieber said on social media he felt ‘unworthy’ and like a ‘fraud.’

Now he’s continuing this concerning trend, posting a recent Instagram story with SZA’s song I Hate U playing in the back.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” he wrote. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it, which made me feel like like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.”

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

He followed this up today in another story: “if they aren’t talking shit U must not be goin brazy enough.”

Bieber’s reps were made to issue a previous official statement regarding his health and denying that he was on drugs again.

Justin has been open about his drug addiction in the past, which coincided with the height of his fame in the early 2010s.

He quit in 2014 to focus on his music and wellbeing, and now his first child, which he welcomed in 2024 with his wife Hailey Bieber. ‘

Justin’s recent appearance at Hailey’s Rhode cosmetics launch event sparked online debate as some questioned his appearance as they wondered if he was using drugs again.

The signals are certainly mixed on how Justin’s really doing. Stay tuned for future updates.