TikTok is getting banned in the US…again

TikTok’s US fate is hanging in the balance

With a deadline looming, Trump is set to review a “final proposal” for TikTok’s US operations, as ByteDance races to find a non-Chinese buyer before April 5.

Among the bidders are big names like Oracle, Blackstone, and even Amazon, though some reports suggest Amazon’s bid may not be taken seriously.

The US government is heavily involved in the process, with high-level meetings set to determine TikTok’s fate before the potential ban kicks in.

Last year, Biden demanded ByteDance sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban due to national security concerns. In January, TikTok briefly vanished from US app stores for 14 hours after missing a deadline, but Trump extended it by 75 days to broker a deal. Trump initially wanted to ban the app but later backed off, questioning if China really cared about spying on young people watching videos.

Watch here to see if TikTok finds a buyer…or if we’ll see a mass exodus of our US friends on the app.