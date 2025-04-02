indie icons unite: Built to Spill & Yo La Tengo announce 2025 co-headlining tour

The Ultimate Indie Road Trip

Two pillars of indie rock, Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo, are teaming up for a must-see 2025 co-headlining tour.

The eight-city run kicks off July 10 in Atlanta, hitting legendary venues like Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Chicago’s Salt Shed, with the bands alternating closing slots each night.

Fans can grab tickets with the general release opening on April 4.

After the joint dates, both bands continue solo—Built to Spill heads to Project Pabst Festival, while Yo La Tengo wraps a spring tour including Austin Psych Fest and a five-night residency at San Francisco’s The Chapel.

With Built to Spill’s 2022 album When the Wind Forgets Your Name and Yo La Tengo’s 2023 release This Stupid World fueling the sets, this tour is a dream bill for indie rock loyalists.

Check out the tour dates below!