Switch 2 – Price, release date and where to preorder + more

Nintendo’s Switch 2 arrives June 5, bringing 4K, 120fps, and an open-world Mario Kart

It’s finally happening –Nintendo has confirmed the Switch 2 is launching on Thursday, June 5, with preorders now live at JB Hi-Fi and EB Games.

The next-gen console lands in two editions: the standard Switch 2 for $699 or a $769 bundle that throws in the brand-new Mario Kart World.

And this is not juts any old upgrade – the Switch 2 is bringing 4K output, 120fps, HDR, mouse mode, and GameChat into the fold.

But the real headline? Mario Kart is going open-world.

Mario Kart World: The Next Evolution

For the first time in 12 years (ignoring Mario Kart Tour, because, well, mobile), Mario Kart World is breaking new ground.

Not only can you tear through classic Grand Prix tracks, but now you can free roam with your mates, cruising across a fully connected open world.

This could be the boldest shake-up in the series since Blue Shells ruined friendships.

Donkey Kong is Back (Finally!)

Another big win for Nintendo fans: Donkey Kong Bananza arrives in July as a Switch 2 exclusive – marking DK’s first solo 3D adventure since the N64 days of Donkey Kong 64.

That’s right, it’s been 25 years since the banana-hoarding ape got his own full-fledged game. No pressure, Nintendo.

Kirby Air Riders & Upgraded Classics

Adding to the hype, Kirby Air Riders is making a long-overdue return, directed by the legendary Masahiro Sakurai (Super Smash Bros.).

Plus, several Switch 2 Editions of classic titles are on the way, promising higher frame rates, boosted resolutions, and new features.

Check out the trailers above for a first look at what’s coming:

Ready up – Nintendo’s next era is about to begin.

Head over to their official website for more info.