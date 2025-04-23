Up for More Chaos, Clones, and Existential Dread? Here’s Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8

Rick and Morty Hits Max This May, Promising More Chaos, Clones, and Existential Dread

The cult-fave animated madhouse is rolling into its eighth season on Monday, May 26, streaming exclusively on Max, and things are about to get weird. Again.

If you’ve somehow dodged the last decade of chaos: the show follows a blackout genius scientist (Rick) and his anxiety-riddled grandson (Morty) as they pinball through space, time, and every timeline in between.

Think Back to the Future on acid, but with more family trauma and Cronenberg references.

Season 8 brings back the gang – Summer, Jerry, Beth, and yep, Other Beth too. There’s also a chance Butter Bot might actually get a new task this time (fingers crossed, buddy).

Voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden now fill the titular shoes, joining regulars Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer. Behind the scenes, Dan Harmon and Scott Marder continue to steer the ship, or at least argue over the GPS.

Already rocking two Emmys and airing in 170 countries in 42 languages, Rick and Morty is less a cartoon and more a cultural virus—in the best way.

The Season 8 tagline? “Life has meaning again!” Which, coming from this show, is either sarcastic or terrifying. Probably both.

So grab a Plumbus, pour some Szechuan sauce, and prepare for another round of cosmic therapy sessions with grandpa. It’s only on Max, and you’ve got until May 26.