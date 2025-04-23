Out Of The Dark with Eagle Eye Jones

We get lost in cinematic grit and the Sydney-bred rock ‘n’ roll spirit of Eagle Eye Jones

🎸 Eagle Eye Jones aren’t just a band — they’re a way of life.

These Sydney scene mainstays live and breathe the chaos and colour of the Aussie music world, with a sound that’s as sprawling and unpredictable as the stories they’ve picked up along the way.

🎙️ Frontman Luke and bandmate Jason swung by for a chat about the current state of the scene, what’s keeping them inspired, and the sonic alchemy they’re cooking up with Rising Bliss.

Equal parts cinematic and gritty, euphoric and philosophical, Eagle Eye Jones blend experimental rock with ambient textures, pushing boundaries with every release.

They teeter brilliantly between art rock and mainstream, steadily building a cult following both locally and abroad.

With their next single just around the corner,⏳ the five-piece are proving once again that they’re not here to follow trends — they’re here to twist them into something entirely their own.

