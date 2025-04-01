Max launches in Australia: HBO hits, blockbusters & more now streaming

Worry not, Max is here to steam your heart out

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s premier streaming service, has officially launched in Australia.

Aussies can now dive into thousands of hours of premium entertainment, including blockbuster films, iconic TV shows, and fan-favourite collections – all without those pesky regional content restrictions.

The service will offer access to major titles like The Last of Us season 2, which will premiere on April 14, along with a roster of HBO originals including Succession, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and current fan favourite, The White Lotus.

Viewers can also enjoy Max Originals, such as And Just Like That… and The Pitt, alongside hit films like Barbie, Wonka, and the Harry Potter series.

Max is ready to bring the best of global entertainment to Australian screens.

