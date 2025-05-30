The Guitars of The Last of Us Season 2

We can’t stop thinking about the guitars in The Last of Us Season 2

Not just because they look stupidly good on screen (they do), but because they’re basically carrying half the emotional weight of the show.

From Joel’s Taylor 314c to what looks like a vintage Martin tucked away in the Valiant Music Shop, every instrument feels handpicked for maximum impact.

Naturally, we had some questions: What guitar does Ellie use in The Last of Us? Is that really Joel’s guitar from the game, or just a lookalike? Is that a Martin in the Valiant Music Shop, or are our nerd goggles fogged up?

Turns out, we’re not alone – these questions have been bouncing around Reddit and fan threads like infected on a rampage.

So we went straight to the source: Nevin Swain, props wizard behind the guitars featured in The Last of Us HBO Max series, who kindly shared all the facts on Taylor Guitars, ageing techniques, and why a desiccant pack deserves an Emmy.

HAPPY: How early in the production process do you start planning and sourcing key props like the guitars?

NS: We started working on the guitars Very early! The guitar actually came up in my job interview as it’s THE iconic prop in Season 2.

We were very fortunate as Naughty Dog was able to provide us with a contact at Taylor to get the process started.

It was one of the very first things we started on.

We needed so many guitars we ended up splitting the shipment into two.

The first batch were needed for the first episode and then a subsequent shipment was required for the guitars that Joel works on in episode 6.

HAPPY:What’s your process for balancing accuracy with creative license — especially when adapting from a game with such a devoted fanbase?

NS: With consultation with Craig and Neil, we use the game as our template for almost everything. For the hero guitar, it was something that they wanted to match exactly.

(There was no creative freedom on this, it needed to be the guitar from the game brought to life) I can’t say enough wonderful things about the team at Taylor as the timelines were very tight!

(Which they often are in TV) Taylor actual shut down their assembly line to custom make the guitars for us.

HAPPY: Joel plays a Taylor 314ce — the same model released as a replica from the game. Was that a deliberate match? Did you collaborate with Taylor to ensure screen continuity?

NS: It’s actually a custom 314c not a 314ce as the electronic pickup was eliminated to match the game. There were a few other customization such as the satin paint job.

HAPPY: How did you approach aging or preserving the guitars to feel full of history, while keeping them playable in a post-apocalyptic world?

NS: The breakdown of the guitars is a process. Both Craig and Neil play, so their attention to detail and notes help shape the ageing.

I have a vivid recollection of Craig of explaining how the oils from your fingers darker the steel strings and ensuring we got that right.

Whenever we breakdown any prop, we start out thinking how would it look at this point in time in our world. What has it been through? What’s its story to tell.

We use the Lennon scale which is a big board with a variety of materials on it. (Wood, metal, plastic, paper, leather, cloth) the samples vary from almost new (which would be a 1) all the way to a 10. (Which is something almost destroyed)

We also discuss how was the item well cared for (is it well worn?) or was it just left outside to rot. Both of which have very different looks!

One of the most challenging things about the guitars was the timeline.

Agreements for items like this take some back and forth.

Due to a schedule change, even the second shipment of guitars (for the building montage) only arrived a few days before we needed them for filming.

Leaving us with little time to engrave and paint the moth, along with ageing. (I haven’t actually seen episode 6 YET as I’m working in Iceland so I don’t know how much of the montage made the Final Cut)

HAPPY: Is there a small detail in one of the guitars that fans might’ve missed, but that you’re particularly proud of?

NS: It may sound cheesy, but my favourite thing about the guitars was dealing with Taylor.

They were so helpful and knowledgeable. They were such wonderful partners.

Lindsay Love-Bivens at Taylor was able to provide whatever we asked for. She made it happen for us!

HAPPY: The Martin in the Valiant Music Shop looks hauntingly preserved. Was that a real vintage guitar, a replica, or custom-built? (Is it a Martin?)

NS: Besides Ellie’s hero guitar, we did have some flexibility in the other two guitars.

Craig had requested a Martin for Bella in the music store. As for the theatre we brought in some options for Steven Williams and Craig to select from.

They wanted something visually different than the other two and ended up selecting another Taylor that you see in the episode.

In the music shop, one of the most challenging aspects was the breaking down the case that the guitar was found in.

We actually went too far the first time to be believable and had to start the process again.

When you look around that set, there’s this wonderful imagery as nature is taking back over.

We took our cue off the set and tried to match the case to its surroundings, with the desiccant pack playing the hero, preserving the guitar.

HAPPY: Did the props department work directly with the show’s music supervisor or composer (like Gustavo Santaolalla) to make sure the guitars supported the emotional tone of each scene?

NS: We work in conjunction with our Music Supervisor, Ian Broucek throughout the process.

Ensure the cast is practicing on the guitars that they’ll be playing and that everyone is aware of which guitars are selected.

So, in case you were still wondering: Yes, Joel’s guitar is a Taylor – a custom 314c, not the 314ce – made to match the game version almost to the grain. Ellie’s guitar model? Also meticulously matched, no room for creative license there. And yep, that hauntingly perfect six-string in the Valiant Music Shop is a Martin, hand-picked to wreck us emotionally in just one scene.

Turns out, every guitar in The Last of Us Season 2 has its own post-apocalyptic origin story. Some were aged by hand, others built from scratch, all of them chosen with weirdly specific love and attention. So next time you’re sobbing through a guitar scene, just remember: it’s not just the characters feeling the weight – those instruments are doing some heavy emotional lifting too.

Checkout the soundtrack here.