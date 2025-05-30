Green Room with AGONY

AGONY are a Sydney duo from Gadigal Country who know how to make sadness feel like a rush.

Christian and Luca, two longtime mates, blend trance, punk, and indie dance into something raw yet uplifting—music that’s as much about euphoria as it is about heartache.

Their sound walks a tightrope between industrial grit and emo honesty, but there’s always a glimmer of hope threading through the darkness. Tracks like Breakshit and Silence in Santorini hit like emotional dancefloor anthems – melancholic vocals wrapped in beats you can’t resist.

We caught up with them for a couple of rounds of DOOM (1993) – massive thanks to XboxANZ for hooking us up with the ultimate green room setup.

AGONY’s music is proof that even in the deepest lows, there’s a pulse pushing forward. It’s for the late-night dancers, the broken-hearted optimists, and anyone who knows pain can be beautiful.

